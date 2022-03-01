'Mom... I'm afraid': Russian soldier's texts to mother before he died
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, on Monday, claimed to have accessed an exchange of messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before the young man was killed in action.
During an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, Kyslytsya read out messages in which the Russian soldier said they were “bombing all of the cities” and “even targeting civilians".
A video of Kyslytsya reading out the messages was tweeted by American cable and satellite television network C-SPAN, in which he can be seen holding up a screenshot of the soldier's texts and urging the members of the assembly to visualize the magnitude of the tragedy.
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, on Monday, claimed to have accessed an exchange of messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before the young man was killed in action.
During an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, Kyslytsya read out messages in which the Russian soldier said they were “bombing all of the cities” and “even targeting civilians".
A video of Kyslytsya reading out the messages was tweeted by American cable and satellite television network C-SPAN, in which he can be seen holding up a screenshot of the soldier's texts and urging the members of the assembly to visualize the magnitude of the tragedy.
|#+|
The Russian soldier's mother asks her son why it has been so long since he last responded and if she can send him a parcel. The soldier responded, “Mom, I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I am afraid. We are bombing all of the cities, together. Even targeting civilians.”
“We were told that they would welcome us and they are falling under our armoured vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass. They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard.”
Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter, “Russia promised its soldiers they would be greeted in Ukraine with flowers. Russia has been lying for years about how the Ukraine authorities are keeping Ukrainian people in 'captivity'. But the people of Ukraine are free and ready to stop Russian tanks with their bare hands.”
Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine, where fierce fighting and Russian bombardment have killed hundreds and sparked a refugee crisis.
Ceasefire talks held Monday failed to reach a breakthrough and negotiators have not said when a new round would take place.
More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations refugee agency, setting off a refugee crisis as thousands await passage at European border crossings.
At least 102 civilians in Ukraine have been killed since the invasion started Thursday, but the real figure could be much higher, the UN's human rights chief said.
-
70 Ukraine soldiers killed as Russia hits military base: 10 updates
A rare three-day emergency session started at the 193-member UN General Assembly where more than 100 countries are expected to speak over the "unjustified" Ukraine asault.
-
Russia bans airlines from 36 nations from its airspace as sanctions hit hard
Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned its residents from foreign money exchanges and transfers outside the country from March 1.
-
European Union split over expanding bloc to include Russia-hit Ukraine
The European Union has said there are disagreements among member states over the expansion of the bloc to include Ukraine amid its defence against Russian invasion
-
Ukraine agrees for talks, EU airspace ban on Russia: Top developments
Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border - near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, following a phone conversation between Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.
-
‘Irresponsible, dangerous’: NATO, US condemn Putin's nuclear alert move
Russian President Vladimir Putin's orders come even as Ukraine agreed to hold talks with Russia along the border with Belarus. Hours ago Ukrainian forces expelled Russian troops from Khargiv - the second largest city of the east European nation, following several hours of heavy battle.