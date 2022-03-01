'Mom... I'm afraid': Russian soldier's texts to mother before he died

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, on Monday, claimed to have accessed an exchange of messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before the young man was killed in action.

During an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, Kyslytsya read out messages in which the Russian soldier said they were “bombing all of the cities” and “even targeting civilians".

A video of Kyslytsya reading out the messages was tweeted by American cable and satellite television network C-SPAN, in which he can be seen holding up a screenshot of the soldier's texts and urging the members of the assembly to visualize the magnitude of the tragedy.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the @UN @SergiyKyslytsya reads text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before he was killed.⁰



"Mama, I'm in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities...even targeting civilians." pic.twitter.com/kbWYZfbSpE — CSPAN (@cspan) February 28, 2022

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Sergiy Kyslytsya, on Monday, claimed to have accessed an exchange of messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before the young man was killed in action.

During an emergency session of the UN General Assembly, Kyslytsya read out messages in which the Russian soldier said they were “bombing all of the cities” and “even targeting civilians".

A video of Kyslytsya reading out the messages was tweeted by American cable and satellite television network C-SPAN, in which he can be seen holding up a screenshot of the soldier's texts and urging the members of the assembly to visualize the magnitude of the tragedy.

|#+|

The Russian soldier's mother asks her son why it has been so long since he last responded and if she can send him a parcel. The soldier responded, “Mom, I’m in Ukraine. There is a real war raging here. I am afraid. We are bombing all of the cities, together. Even targeting civilians.”

“We were told that they would welcome us and they are falling under our armoured vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass. They call us fascists. Mama, this is so hard.”

Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter, “Russia promised its soldiers they would be greeted in Ukraine with flowers. Russia has been lying for years about how the Ukraine authorities are keeping Ukrainian people in 'captivity'. But the people of Ukraine are free and ready to stop Russian tanks with their bare hands.”

Moscow faced increasing isolation on Tuesday as President Vladimir Putin showed no sign of stopping an invasion of Ukraine, where fierce fighting and Russian bombardment have killed hundreds and sparked a refugee crisis.

Ceasefire talks held Monday failed to reach a breakthrough and negotiators have not said when a new round would take place.

More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine, according to the United Nations refugee agency, setting off a refugee crisis as thousands await passage at European border crossings.

At least 102 civilians in Ukraine have been killed since the invasion started Thursday, but the real figure could be much higher, the UN's human rights chief said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON