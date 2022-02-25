Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukraine crisis: France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania
Ukraine crisis: France 'accelerating' troop deployment to Romania

French President Emmanuel Macron.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 08:49 AM IST
AFP |

France was speeding up its deployment of troops to bolster NATO's eastern flank in Romania after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

It is part of a broader push by NATO allies to reinforce their strength in the eastern members, with thousands of troops mobilised.

Meanwhile, the United States said Thursday it was sending another 7,000 troops to Germany.

NATO is looking to establish battle groups in the southeast of the alliance, including in Romania.

France has offered to lead the new deployment in that country.

 

 

 

