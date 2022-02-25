Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'Protection of civilians No 1 priority:’ UN chief as Russia intensifies attack on Ukraine

"With the death toll rising, we are seeing images of fear, anguish and terror in every corner of Ukraine. The protection of civilians must be priority number one," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.(AP file photo)
Updated on Feb 25, 2022 12:11 PM IST
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called for immediate protection for all civilians in Ukraine and said this should be the world's 'No. 1 priority'. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last night that at least 137 people, including civilians, had been killed on Day 1 of Russia's invasion. The death toll is expected to mount in the coming days.

"With the death toll rising, we are seeing images of fear, anguish and terror in every corner of Ukraine. The protection of civilians must be priority number one," Guterres tweeted.

The UN chief also called on the global community to uphold international humanitarian and human rights standards, amid concern over the growing number of refugees fleeing fighting in Ukraine.

Earlier today Guterres said the United Nations remains committed to staying in Ukraine despite the fighting and working to support people in this time of need.

"UN staff are working on both sides of the contact line. We are providing lifesaving humanitarian relief to the most vulnerable, regardless of whom or where they are," he said.

On Thursday, the UN leader had urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war 'in the name of humanity' and joined US President Joe Biden in warning of catastrophic consequences for all.

Launched late Wednesday-early Thursday, Russia's war on Ukraine seems set to intensify despite an initial round of sanctions from western countries and the threat of tougher punitive measures.

Nearly 400 people have been injured in fighting so far, and both sides have claimed some destruction of the other's military forces. Ukraine's defence ministry today said it had destroyed 30 Russian tanks, seven aircraft, and six helicopters.

Russia yesterday claimed to have neutralised large sections of Ukraine's air defences and navy.

On Friday morning, two explosions were reported in the capital city of Kyiv, with foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba saying the last time such an attack took place was in 1941 by Nazi Germany.

Martial law has been imposed across Ukraine and thousands of civilians have fled to neighbouring countries - mostly Moldova and Romania.

Various western countries have slapped sanctions on Russia but Zelenskiy has warned that these would likely not be enough as the aggression continued against his country.

"Everyone is afraid, no one answers," he said in a late night address to Ukrainians, as he urged NATO - membership of which is at the root of Russia's invasion - to fast-track Ukraine's application, which will provide it with assured military support.

Harshit Sabarwal

Online journalist based in New Delhi. I read about global conflicts and the drug war in Mexico.

