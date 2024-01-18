Ukraine forensics analysts uncover foreign origins of Russian weapons

Forensic analysis experts at a research facility in Kyiv meticulously examined the remnants of missiles, to verify that, despite stringent sanctions, Russia is successful in employing imported components for its assaults on Ukraine. Forensics are at work in Kharkiv outside the destroyed building following a Russian missile strike, amid Russian invasion in Ukraine. (AFP)

The courtyard of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise is adorned with dozens of missiles, shells, and drones, all coated in a delicate layer of snow, AFP reported. Within metal-walled cabins, these specialists scrutinise debris from recent attacks, utilising microscopes, screwdrivers, and computers in their examinations.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Ukraine's research of Russian weapons

These researchers, predominantly comprising former military engineers, have successfully identified components sourced globally, navigating through the challenges posed by stringent sanctions on Russia's technology imports.

In a demonstration for AFP journalists, a Russian drone carburettor labelled "Made in Ireland" and Japanese camera lenses extracted from a Russian Kartograf reconnaissance drone were showcased. An expert named Oleksiy explained to AFP that Russia occasionally erases foreign markings from components, dismissing these efforts as futile.

Oleksiy said, “It doesn't matter, basically. How do you hide it? If there are thousands of these microchips, if they wipe off a few of them, what difference does it make?”

Due to inadequate domestic production of sufficiently high-quality materials, Russia resorts to importing microelectronics and other advanced components for its missiles.

The Ukrainian government maintains a website named War & Sanctions, featuring a comprehensive database of components discovered in Russian weaponry, tracing their origins to over 30 countries.

Which countries have been supplying weapons to Russia?

Oleksiy told AFP that there was a necessity for "constant pressure" to forestall Russia from acquiring microelectronics originally designed for civilian purposes. He identified countries engaged in this trade as including China, Kazakhstan, and Turkey.

In a report released this month by Kyiv's KSE Institute and the Yermak-McFaul international working group, concerns were reiterated about Russia's ongoing ability to import significant quantities of goods essential for military production.

In early January, the United States declared that North Korea, a close ally of Russia, had supplied Moscow with missiles that were used to carry out attacks on Ukraine. However, Kyiv has yet to officially confirm this assertion.

The institute's team is presently awaiting fragments of the suspected North Korean missiles and pointed out the ease with which North Korea could supply Russia through their shared land border. Oleksiy said, “To conduct an investigation, you need samples, you need some documentation, some technical literature.”

Quality of Russian missiles

These experts, actively investigating missile attack sites in Kyiv, have observed signs indicating a decline in the quality of missiles.

Andriy Kulchitskyi, 68-year-old former high-ranking military sapper and head of the military research laboratory, expressed concerns about the recent missile barrages from Russia targeting Ukrainian cities, noting a decrease in precision.

“What we see from their use of their so-called high-precision weapons... [is that] accuracy is missing. It's not necessarily linked to a lack of components. They [Russia] have them. But if they specify accuracy of seven to 10 metres and it strikes 50-100 metres away, that already means there are production problems in the Russian industry, bad missiles.”

In response to investigative requests, the experts at the Kyiv Institute compile their findings, which are then submitted to courts. In cases involving civilian casualties, their conclusions are forwarded to international courts investigating potential war crimes.