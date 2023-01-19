Ukraine deadly helicopter crash: What we know so far and what we don't

Ukraine's interior minister was among more than a dozen people killed in a helicopter crash outside Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. The crash comes just days after a Russian missile struck an apartment building in Ukraine's city Dnipro, killing many civilians, including six children. Ukraine did not claim that Russia was directly involved in the crash but the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky said that the tragedy was a consequence of the war.

"There are no accidents at war. These are all war results," Zelensky said at the Davos Forum.

What we know so far:

1. The crash killed all nine people aboard the helicopter including Ukraine's interior minister Denys Monastyrsky and four other ministry officials.

2. The officials were flying to Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, Associated Press reported.

3. The helicopter struck a kindergarten in Brovary. A child was also killed, and at least 25 people were injured, including 11 children, AFP reported.

What we don't know about the helicopter crash:

1. Following the crash, there was no statement from Ukraine blaming Russia for the helicopter crash neither did it say that it was an accident.

2. The helicopter crash took place on a foggy morning and no fighting has been reported recently in the capital region.

3. Ukrainian authorities have opened an investigation into the helicopter crash.

