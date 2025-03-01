Ukraine MP's Plan B against Russia if US halts support: ‘Not incapable of…’

After the heated Oval Office exchange between Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian MP Vadym Halaichuk expressed confidence in the country's ability to withstand Russian onslaught even if the US halted its monetary and weapons support. US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky during a heated argument in the Oval Office of the White House. (AFP)

According to Halaichuk, Ukraine is prepared to find alternative sources of support in the event of a halt in US supplies to Kyiv. The MP also reiterated the country's focus on drones and self-sufficiency in weaponry.

"We are sure that, god forbid, the supplies do stop, but that will not mean that we are incapable of getting supplies from some other countries. On the frontline, most of the action is being done with the help of drones of different types carrying out different functions, which are manufactured mostly in Ukraine. Many of them are also delivered by our European partners and other partners around the world. We will continue to work with our allies, including the US and try to explain our position," ANI quoted Halaichuk as saying.

The Ukrainian MP further said that Kyiv faced a similar situation a year ago when the US aid shipments were stalled for six months emphasising the impact it had on Ukraine's ability to fend off Russian advances.

"A year before, we had a pretty sad experience of a certain break in supplies from the US for six months. There were no deliveries, and that affected Ukraine's ability to withstand Russian pressure on the frontlines. It also caused us to be more serious and independent in terms of weapon supplies to have a greater variety of those supplies," he added.

Halaichuk said that while he remains hopeful that the US will continue to support Kyiv, he added that Ukraine's determination to work with all allies to secure the resources needed to defend its sovereignty, remains intact.

The Ukrainian MP's remarks came after a heated war of words between President Trump, VP JD Vance and Ukrainian President Zelensky after the latter pushed for US diplomacy in its ongoing war with Russia.

The US President and his deputy accused Zelensky of ingratitude towards the US.

US support for Ukraine crucial: Zelensky after clash with Trump

Meanwhile, hours after the Trump-Zelensky clash, the Ukrainian President reiterated that America’s support for Ukraine is “crucial” as he arrived in the UK to meet PM Sir Keir Starmer.

Zelensky arrived in the UK after an unprecedented public clash with US President Donald Trump and his vice president JD Vance in the White House’s Oval Office on Friday.