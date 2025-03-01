Menu Explore
Marc Rubio issues stern message to ‘antagonistic’ Zelensky for WH fiasco, ‘wasting’ Trump's crucial time; ‘He should…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Mar 01, 2025 03:12 PM IST

Marc Rubio, the US Secretary of State, harshly chastised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a furious altercation with Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Marc Rubio, the US Secretary of State, harshly chastised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a furious altercation with Vice President JD Vance and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

Marco Rubio's criticism of Zelensky comes after the latter's interview with Fox New, where he clarified that he did not owe any apology to Trump after their heated exchange in the Oval Office.
Marco Rubio's criticism of Zelensky comes after the latter's interview with Fox New, where he clarified that he did not owe any apology to Trump after their heated exchange in the Oval Office. (JACK GUEZ/Pool via REUTERS)

Rubio's criticism of Zelensky comes after the latter's interview with Fox New, where he clarified that he did not owe any apology to Trump after their heated exchange in the Oval Office.

Rubio, who was sitting next to Vance in the Oval Office during Friday's exchange, blasted Zelensky for the argument and his hopes for the peace accord process in an interview with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins.

“We've explained very clearly what our plan is here, which is, we want to get the Russians to the negotiating table,” Rubio stated, adding that the President led a campaign to end the war in Ukraine. “We want to explore whether peace is possible.”

Rubio reiterated the Trump government's position that the minerals agreement would connect the US and Ukrainian economies by discouraging Russia.

He then went on to demand that Zelensky should “apologize for turning this thing into the fiasco for him that it became” and for “wasting our time for a meeting that was going to end the way it did.”

Rubio says US ‘funding a meat grinder’

Rubio stated that the White House conversation “went off the rails” after Zelensky argued with Vance over “what kind of diplomacy” the VP was talking about in his remarks. “There was no need for him to go in there and become antagonistic,” the US State Secretary added.

Rubio attacked the Ukraine's plan, saying it lacks “any endgame”. He queried Zelensky's commitment for peace, citing the Ukrainian president's skepticism about a permanent truce with Putin.

Continuing his tirade against Zelensky, he said that the US was “funding a meat grinder, and unfortunately for the Ukrainians, the Russians have more meat to grind, and they don't care about human life.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
See More
