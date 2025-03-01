Keith Olbermann chastises ‘scumbag’ Trump as he apologises to Zelensky on behalf of Americans; Netizens react

Keith Olbermann, American sports and political commentator, reacted to US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent White House meeting. Keith Olbermann apologized to President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine on behalf of the people of the United States of America after the former's meeting with Trump.(MSNBC)

While Trump chastised Zelensky for being ungrateful to the US, Vice President JD Vance claimed that the Ukrainian President never thanked the nation for all of the assistance given to the war-torn country. Their televised discussion abruptly descended into a yelling brawl. The Ukrainian delegation departed the White House after a scheduled news conference that was supposed to follow the meeting was canceled. The expected signing of the agreement on Ukrainian natural resources and bilateral negotiations were blocked.

Later, Zelensky sat for an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on Friday night. When he was asked whether he owes an apology to Trump, the Ukrainian President stated “no”, adding that “I'm not sure that we did something bad. I think maybe sometimes, some things we have to discuss out of the media [view], with all respect to democracy and to free media.”

Calling Ukraine and the US “close partners”, he asserted that “We have to be fair, we have to be very free.”

Keith Olbermann says sense of ‘regret is immeasurable’

Reacting to the Zelensky's Fox News' interview, Olbermann took to X and wrote: “I’d like to apologize to President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine on behalf of the people of the United States of America.”

“The REAL people of the United States. Not the half-brained Russian stooges and assets,” he added.

Olbermann went on to lambast the US President, saying, “Our sense of shame and regret is immeasurable. Forgive us for having inflicted this scumbag Trump upon you. Godspeed.”

Keith Olbermann faces massive backlash

Meanwhile, several netizens blasted Olbermann by calling him “an idiot”.

“We are the real people of the United States. Not Marxists like you. I’m not apologizing because the grift is stopping right here right now. You are a traitor. We won, you lost!” another wrote.

“Really, Zelensky is a dictator, a Neo Nazi lover, be proud of Trump,” a third user commented.

“On behalf of the American People, I would like to rescind Keith's apology. Keith has a show that hardly anyone watches on tv and he doesn't speak for us at all,” one more chimed in.