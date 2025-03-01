What next for Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelensky-Donald Trump fiery spat at White House? How world media, experts reacted

Volodymyr Zelensky-Donald Trump meeting: The heated exchange between US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House has elicited a spectrum of reactions from global media and leaders, raising concerns about the future trajectory of Ukraine's international ties and its ongoing conflict with Russia. Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, US President Donald Trump, and Vice President JD Vance during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, on Friday,(Bloomberg)

European leaders swiftly reiterated their backing for Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron stated bluntly, emphasising the importance of continuing to support Ukraine. "No one wants peace more than the people of Ukraine!" said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, echoing the sentiment. We are collaborating to find a fair and long-lasting solution because of this.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed solidarity with Ukraine, highlighting the broader implications of its struggle. “Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, however, praised President Donald Trump's stance, stating, “President @realDonaldTrump stood bravely for peace. Even if it was difficult for many to digest. Thank you, Mr. President!”

What world media said

The Guardian described the meeting as a “spectacle to horrify the world”, emphasising the chaotic and tense nature of the encounter. The report noted that the meeting ended without a deal, leaving Zelensky returning home empty-handed.

News agency Associated Press reported on President Trump's call for an immediate ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting his warning to Zelensky about the potential loss of American support if peace efforts are not pursued.

Politico reported about the remarkable nature of the Oval Office confrontation, describing how Trump and Vice President JD Vance criticised Zelensky, leading to an abrupt end to the meeting without the signing of a planned minerals deal.

The Sun labels Zelensky a “global hero” who “led his wronged country’s brave defence against a tyrant’s war machine”.

“His ambush by Donald Trump and his vice-president as the world watched was a shocking spectacle,” the newspaper writes. “Zelensky flew to Washington hoping to secure Ukraine’s future, only to be degraded and sent home with no minerals deal. His courage and leadership have earned him far more respect than the undeserved humiliation he received on live TV.”

Sentiments are echoed by the Daily Mirror, which also describes the interaction as an “ambush” and Mr Trump as a “bully”.

“One is leading his country’s fight for survival,” the editorial says. “The other prefers to showboat in front of TV cameras as if he is on The Apprentice.”

But Mr Trump’s deputy does not escape unscathed. The Independent claims Vance was in “performative propaganda mode”, labelling the conflict “one of the most shameful episodes in the history of American diplomacy”.

And the Daily Telegraph writes the White House leadership was in the wrong “factually, geopolitically and morally”, labelling Trump’s outburst “unprecedented”.

What next for Zelensky and Ukraine?

The fiery altercation between the three leaders at the White House was shocking but not entirely unexpected, news agency AFP reported, citing analysts.

Brian Finucane, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group (ICG), told AFP that Friday's meeting was always likely to be tense.

"The performance by the President and Vice President in the Oval Office was unprecedented, but not altogether surprising given President Trump's well-known feelings about US military support to Ukraine and the narrative about Russia's war on Ukraine which he has promoted," he said.

Ukrainian political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko told news agency that there was a long list of US actions under Trump that indicated such a rupture was on the horizon.

He ticked off reasons including US pressure on Ukraine, the way American officials describe Zelensky, Washington's assessment of the Ukraine-Russia conflict and the country's attitude toward truce negotiations.

"All this shows that this rupture, this explosion, was bound to happen sooner or later," he said.

What comes next is unclear, but it could augur badly for Ukraine, said ICG's Finucane.

"There are rumors from the administration that it may curtail arms shipments to Ukraine currently in the pipeline under presidential drawdown authority," he said.

Those arms shipments were approved by former US president Joe Biden as he was leaving office, in what appeared an attempt to cement billions in additional aid before Trump took office.

Speaking to Fox News after the tense White House meeting, Zelensky conceded it would be “difficult” for Ukraine to hold off invading Russian forces without US support.