Keith Olbermann denies any assassination intent for Donald Trump, hopes the former president 'dies in prison'

Former MSNBC host and writer Keith Olbermann has been attacked for sending to X (previously Twitter) a joke about killing the former US President, Donald Trump, with the “hope” that it would succeed. Later, he denied it saying, he never meant that. Keith Olbermann refutes any allegations linked to Trump's assassination(MSNBC)

This never ending drama commenced when Olbermann responded to a post from Biden-Harris HQ that was flagged a video which was posted by the President to justify his stance. The argument in the video was that Trump is as helpless as Abraham Lincoln who was considered an assassination victim of the politics.

“Trump says he has been treated worse than Abraham Lincoln, who was assassinated,” the Biden-Harris HQ account posted.

After commenting, Olbermann's response (in a since-deleted post) to the post raised several eyebrows, “There's always the hope.” Does that mean he was hoping for Trump's assassination?

This sparked calls for Olbermann to be banned from the platform, with one account suggesting his account should be “permanently suspended.”

The former MSNBC host has a history of outspoken criticism against Trump.

Olbermann hopes Trump should die in prison

In response to the outcry, Olbermann took to the platform to defend himself, refuting claims that his comment hinted at advocating for Trump's assassination, rather he hopes the former president should “die in prison.”

“I know nobody with an IQ greater than a halibut's has believed @FoxNews since 1996 but even from their w***** this is idiotic,” Olbermann loses temper.

“The RT clearly shows I'm hoping Trump's right, that he IS treated worse than Lincoln. As I've said for 9 years: THAT HE'S CONVICTED, THEN DIES IN PRISON,” he wrote.

“PS: I will confess to briefly contemplating replying ‘I WAS OBVIOUSLY TALKING ABOUT THE AUTO INDUSTRY.”

The former MSNBC host's contentious relationship with Trump dates back several years, with the former host regularly lambasting the former president on various issues. In 2021, he made headlines for suggesting that the mother of a Michigan school shooter was a “Trumpist fascist.”

Olbermann has been a vocal critic of the Supreme Court, particularly after a decision in 2022 to expand the right to bear arms in public. He called for the dissolution of the Supreme Court at that time.