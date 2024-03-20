Donald Trump and Joe Biden clinch wins in Tuesday’s primary elections

Former US President Donald Trump, and current US President Joe Biden gained additional delegates yesterday night, and the two presidents are heading for another challenger in November. Donald Trump and Joe Biden gain ground in delegate dash for November showdown(Photo by TANNEN MAURY and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

The Ohio states voted for Trump and Biden, and at the same time, the state Senate race was competitive, while the Tennessee race was one of the most competitive ones. On the other hand, Trump got supported as the winner of the Florida state Republican primary, while Democrats did not have one.

Although she opted out of the campaign, Nikki Haley, ex-governor of South Carolina and the person who was supposed to become president, got put on the ballot in such states as Ohio or Illinois.

