 Donald Trump and Joe Biden clinch wins in Tuesday’s primary elections - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump and Joe Biden clinch wins in Tuesday’s primary elections

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 20, 2024 06:29 AM IST

Donald Trump and Joe Biden secure additional delegates in Florida and Ohio, respectively, as they gear up for the final showdown in November.

Former US President Donald Trump, and current US President Joe Biden gained additional delegates yesterday night, and the two presidents are heading for another challenger in November.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden gain ground in delegate dash for November showdown(Photo by TANNEN MAURY and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)
Donald Trump and Joe Biden gain ground in delegate dash for November showdown(Photo by TANNEN MAURY and Brendan Smialowski / AFP)(AFP)

The Ohio states voted for Trump and Biden, and at the same time, the state Senate race was competitive, while the Tennessee race was one of the most competitive ones. On the other hand, Trump got supported as the winner of the Florida state Republican primary, while Democrats did not have one.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Although she opted out of the campaign, Nikki Haley, ex-governor of South Carolina and the person who was supposed to become president, got put on the ballot in such states as Ohio or Illinois.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / Donald Trump and Joe Biden clinch wins in Tuesday’s primary elections
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On