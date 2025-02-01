Keith Siegel: Emotional family of American hostage released by Hamas says ‘we can breathe’

Following the return of hostage Keith Siegel, his family expressed relief and gratitude, describing the moment as "overwhelming" after 484 nights of fear and uncertainty. Released American-Israeli hostage, Keith Siegel, who was seized during the deadly October 7 2023 attack by Hamas, arrives at Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) for treatment following his release from Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel February 1, 2025. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun(REUTERS)

The family thanked the Israeli and the US governments for securing his release and emphasised the importance of bringing all remaining hostages home.

"At this moment, our father is stepping on Israeli soil and we are experiencing indescribable emotions. Finally, we can breathe after 484 long, frightening nights filled with tremendous worry for our father. We want to thank the Israeli and United States governments for executing this blessed deal - one that focuses on human life and Jewish and Israeli values," the family of Siegel said in a statement.

"Our father was brutally kidnapped from this land, and today he returns to us. As citizens, we must ensure that all hostages return to their families for rehabilitation and that those murdered receive proper burial in this land," the statement added.

The family also extended their gratitude to the IDF and security forces for their sacrifices and offered condolences to families who lost loved ones in the ongoing conflict.

"We extend our gratitude to the amazing IDF soldiers and security forces who risk their lives and bodies. We send our condolences to the bereaved families who lost their most precious ones for all of us. You are forever in our hearts. Only together will we succeed in bringing everyone home," the statement said.

Earlier, Israel President Isaac Herzog also expressed relief following the return of three hostages -- Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon, and Keith Siegel--who were held captive in Gaza and welcomed them home.

Sharing a post on X, Herzog wrote, "Yarden Bibas, Ofer Kalderon and Keith Siegel are finally home. How we have worried, and awaited their return."

He added, "Yarden's reunion with his family is simply heartbreaking. We all remain deeply concerned for the fate of our beloved Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas - as an entire nation we hold them in our hearts. The people of Israel stand by Yarden and the whole family, with great concern and in heartfelt prayer."

He further said that Ofer's children, Erez and Sahar, were returned to their loving mother, the courageous Hadas, and the rest of their family during the first exchange. "Erez marked his Bar Mitzvah and read from the Torah just a few months ago - while his father was still held in Gaza," Herzog said.

He added, "Keith's heroic wife Aviva, was also returned in the first exchange to their four children and five grandchildren. Since then, we have seen Aviva speak out in countless meetings around the world, crying out and working unwaveringly for Keith's return."

The Israeli President also reaffirmed Israel's commitment to securing the freedom of all remaining hostages, vowing that the country would not rest until every captive is brought back.

"Each one deserves the time to rehabilitate and rebuild their lives, and every one of the hostages deserves to come home soon. We will not rest nor be silent until we return all our sisters and brothers from the hell of captivity in Gaza - until the last one," Herzog said.