Did Zelensky cuss at Vance in Ukrainian during Oval Office ‘shouting match’? Video surfaces

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 01, 2025 03:42 AM IST

A video purportedly showing Zelensky referring to Vance as a "b---h" in Ukrainian during their argument at the White House has surfaced. 

A video purportedly showing Volodymyr Zelensky swearing at U.S. Vice President JD Vance during a heated Oval Office confrontation has surfaced on social media. On Friday, Zelensky, Vance, and President Donald Trump got into an argument at the White House. Tensions escalated when Vance accused Zelensky of being "ungrateful" and “disrespectful.” A newly surfaced video appears to show Zelensky referring to Vance as a "b---h" in Ukrainian during the altercation. Lip movements suggest the Ukrainian leader uttered the word "сука" (suka), which means “b---h” in Ukrainian and Russian.

US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky listen to Vice President JD Vance (R)as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky listen to Vice President JD Vance (R)as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. (AFP)

Zelensky-Trump Meeting -

Zelensky left the White House without signing the minerals deal with the US after the clash with Trump and Vance.

“You’re gambling with World War III, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have,” Trump told Zelensky during the clash.

The Ukrainian leader later released a statement on X, saying, “Thank you, America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. I thank the President, Congress and the American people. Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, and we are working for this”

Trump also issued a statement, slamming Zelensky and accusing him of “not being ready for peace.”

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump wrote.

