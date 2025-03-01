What is Trump's approval rating today? A look at latest number amid Zelensky clash
Mar 01, 2025 06:35 AM IST
President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to 51% after a heated meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to recent poll.
President Donald Trump's approval rating took a hit on Friday following his angry televised White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
A Quantus Insights poll (Feb 24-26) shows Trump’s approval at 51% and disapproval at 45%, a net +6 rating—down from +9 in their Feb 10-12 poll.
Economist/YouGov polls show a similar trend: Trump’s approval dropped from 50% (Feb 16-18) to 48% (Feb 23-25), while disapproval held steady at 45%.
{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}
