What is Trump's approval rating today? A look at latest number amid Zelensky clash

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 01, 2025 06:35 AM IST

President Donald Trump's approval rating fell to 51% after a heated meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to recent poll.

President Donald Trump's approval rating took a hit on Friday following his angry televised White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vice President JD Vance, right, speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, as President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov)(AP)
Vice President JD Vance, right, speaks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, as President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Mystyslav Chernov)(AP)

A Quantus Insights poll (Feb 24-26) shows Trump’s approval at 51% and disapproval at 45%, a net +6 rating—down from +9 in their Feb 10-12 poll.

Economist/YouGov polls show a similar trend: Trump’s approval dropped from 50% (Feb 16-18) to 48% (Feb 23-25), while disapproval held steady at 45%.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
