Will Zelensky ‘step down’? Ukraine President says on ‘one condition’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he will not step down following his heated meeting with POTUS Donald Trump in the Oval Office, per Fox News. Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump openly clashed in the White House on February 28 at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia. (AFP)

Following the angry Trump meeting, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham publicly called for Zelensky to step down as the Ukrainian Prez said on Sunday that he would “leave the chair” if his country is allowed into NATO.

During the interview Fox News host asked Zelensky if he would step down now. His response was, “No. This decision can only be done by the people of Ukraine.”

