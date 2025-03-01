Menu Explore
Will Zelensky ‘step down’? Ukraine President says on ‘one condition’

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 01, 2025 07:21 AM IST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejects calls to resign after a heated meeting with Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he will not step down following his heated meeting with POTUS Donald Trump in the Oval Office, per Fox News.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump openly clashed in the White House on February 28 at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia. (AFP)
Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump openly clashed in the White House on February 28 at a meeting where they were due to sign a deal on sharing Ukraine's mineral riches and discuss a peace deal with Russia. (AFP)

Following the angry Trump meeting, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham publicly called for Zelensky to step down as the Ukrainian Prez said on Sunday that he would “leave the chair” if his country is allowed into NATO.

During the interview Fox News host asked Zelensky if he would step down now. His response was, “No. This decision can only be done by the people of Ukraine.”

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
