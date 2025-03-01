Menu Explore
Why is Elon Musk urging everyone to watch this particular clip of Trump and Zelensky?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 01, 2025 07:01 AM IST

In a recent X post, Elon Musk urged people to watch a clip of Trump and Zelensky's meeting, calling it very important.

Elon Musk shared a new X post urging viewers to watch a clip of Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's televised Oval Office meeting. “Watch this carefully. Very important,” he captioned.

Elon Musk speaks during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. (AP/PTI)(AP02_28_2025_000007A)(AP)
Elon Musk speaks during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington. (AP/PTI)(AP02_28_2025_000007A)(AP)

This follows the Tesla boss jesting, “all dressed up” with a crying-laughing emoji after Trump appeared to tease Zelensky upon his arrival at the White House on Friday, remarking, “Oh look, you’re all dressed up.”

Zelensky, dressed in a black sweater similar to his usual military-style attire, shook hands with Trump.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

