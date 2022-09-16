Home / World News / Ukraine official says '450 graves' found near recaptured Izyum

world news
Updated on Sep 16, 2022 01:35 PM IST

A view of unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in a cemetery in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Thursday.(AP)
About 450 graves were counted at one burial site near the eastern Ukraine city of Izyum which was recently recaptured by Kyiv's forces, a senior presidential aide said Friday.

"Four hundred and fifty graves ... This is just one of the mass burial sites discovered near Izyum. In the occupied territories, rampant terror, violence, torture and mass murders have been reigning for months," Mykhaylo Podolyak said.

Friday, September 16, 2022
