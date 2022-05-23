Ukraine parliament bans Russian war symbols
Ukraine's parliament on Sunday banned the symbols "Z" and "V", used by Russia's military to promote its war in Ukraine but agreed to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's call to allow their use for educational or historic purposes.
Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an opposition member, announced the decision on the Telegram messaging app, saying 313 deputies had voted in favour in the 423-member Verkhovna Rada assembly.
Zelenskiy had vetoed an earlier version of the bill and called for the two symbols to be allowed in displays in museums, libraries, scientific works, re-enactments, textbooks and similar instances.
Neither of the two letters exists in the Russian alphabet. They have been widely used, particularly on Russian military vehicles and equipment, to promote the aims of the conflict.
Also read: 'Forgive me…': Russian soldier to wife of Ukraine civilian he murdered
Moscow calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm its neighbour and protect it from fascists. Ukraine and the West say the fascist allegation is baseless and the war is an unprovoked act of aggression.
Over the weekend, Russia pummelled positions in the east of Ukraine, pounding the Donbas and Mykolaiv regions with air strikes and artillery fire.
Also read: With Ukraine, climate change in focus, World Economic Forum in Davos to return
The new bill bans the creation of non-governmental organisations using Russian war symbols or undermining Ukraine's sovereignty.
The Ukrainian parliament on Sunday also extended for another 90 days, or until Aug. 23, the period of martial law in the country.
-
US president Joe Biden arrives in Japan to reaffirm bilateral ties
President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Sunday to launch a plan for greater U.S. economic engagement with the Indo-Pacific, facing criticism even before the programme is announced that it will offer scant benefit to countries in the region. On the second leg of his first Asia trip as president, Biden is to meet with leaders of Japan, India and Australia, the Quad, another cornerstone of his strategy to push back against China's expanding influence.
-
SpaceX aims to raise $1.7 billion: Report
Aerospace firm SpaceX is looking to raise $1.7 billion in fresh funding, a massive initiative as its controversial founder Elon Musk continues to make news, television channel CNBC reported Sunday. Citing a company-wide email the network said it obtained, CNBC reported the space travel pioneer would be paying $70 a share -- 25 percent above the $56 a share the stock traded for in February after a stock split.
-
Paris street art legend Miss Tic dies aged 66
Miss Tic, whose provocative work began cropping up in the Montmartre neighbourhood of Paris in the mid-80s and made Radhia Novat's a pioneer of French street art, died on Sunday aged 66, her family told AFP. Radhia Novat grew up in the narrow streets in the shadow of Sacre-Coeur basilica, the daughter of a Tunisian father and a mother from Normandy in western France, where she began stencilling sly and emancipatory slogans.
-
North Korea reports 167,650 more people with fever amid Covid-19 outbreak
North Korea reported 167,650 more people had fever symptoms and one more person had died amid the country's first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak, state news agency KCNA said on Monday. It did not report how many of those people had tested positive for the coronavirus.
-
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern alters US trip details following Covid recovery
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shaken off the effects of Covid-19 and on Monday announced details of an altered trade mission to the United States. Ardern is scheduled to meet senior members of the US Senate when she visits Washington but a hoped-for meeting with President Joe Biden may now not happen because of health protocols. "In these times you roll with the Covid curveballs you're thrown," she told journalists.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics