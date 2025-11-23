Ukraine peace plan made by US with 'input' from Russian side, says Macro Rubio

The Russia-Ukraine 28-point peace deal has been drafted with inputs from Russia, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, adding that it also took into account previous inputs from Ukraine. As he departed for Geneva for talks on Russia-Ukraine peace deal, Rubio said the proposal was authored solely by the US. File photo of US secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Bloomberg)

Earlier, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott responded to the allegations of US lawmakers who said the peace plan favoured the Russian side. Piggot had said the peace plan was drafted by the United States with inputs from Russia as well as Ukraine.

“As Secretary Rubio and the entire Administration has consistently maintained, this plan was authored by the United States, with input from both the Russians and Ukrainians,” Pigott wrote on X.

Controversy around Ukraine peace deal

US attempts to resolve the conflict is now mired in dispute as a group of US lawmakers said it is entirely favorable to Moscow. The lawmakers held a press conference at the Halifax Security Forum in Nova Scotia, Canada on Saturday.

Republican Mike Rounds, independent Angus King, and Democrat Jeanne Shaheen said Rubio told them the current Ukraine proposal is not the official US position, but instead lays out a “Russian wish list”, AFP reported.

"What he (Rubio) told us was that this was not the American proposal. This was a proposal that was received by someone...representing Russia in this proposal. It was given to Mr Witkoff," Rounds said.

"It is not our recommendation. It is not our peace plan."

Echoing the statement, King said "the leaked 28-point plan -- which according to Secretary Rubio is not the administration's position -- it is essentially the wish list of the Russians that is now being presented to the Europeans and to the Ukrainians."

As negotiators are set to meet in Geneva on Sunday, President Donald Trump has pushed the 28-point plan, pressuring the Ukrainians to accept it within days.