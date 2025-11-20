Donald Trump 'quietly' approved 28-point peace plan to end Russia-Ukraine war: Report

US President Donald Trump is learnt to have "quietly' approved a peace plan for the Russia-Ukraine conflict in what can be a breakthrough to eventually bring the fighting between the two countries to a halt. US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, in August (AFP/File)

Trump this week approved a 28-point plan for peace between Russia and Ukraine, NBC News reported, citing a senior administration official.

The report said top administration officials have “quietly developed” the plan over the last several weeks in consultation with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Ukrainian officials.

The plan was first reported by Axios, which had said that the proposal of the United States had drawn inspiration from Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan.

The official cited in the NBC report declined to share specifics of the peace proposal, noting that it is still subject to negotiation among key stakeholders.

Three US officials told the portal that the peace deal framework has yet to be formally presented to Ukrainian leaders, and that the timing of the draft's completion aligned with a visit to Ukraine by an American Army delegation

The US delegation landed in Ukraine's Kyiv on Wednesday morning with two goals, according to two US officials, a European official, and a source close to the Ukrainian government: to discuss military strategy and technology, and to help reinvigorate the stalled peace process.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has become Europe's most significant war in decades. The fighting has centered on eastern and southern Ukraine, where intense battles, drone strikes, and long-range attacks continue to cause widespread destruction and humanitarian losses.

Ukraine, backed by Western military and economic support, has focused on defending territory and fighting back Russian advances, while Russia has aimed to consolidate control over occupied regions and pressure Ukraine through military and infrastructure attacks.

The conflict has led to massive displacement, thousands of casualties, and a prolonged stalemate with no clear end in sight.