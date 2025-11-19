Search
US working with Russia on 28-point plan to end Ukraine war: Report

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 19, 2025 07:59 am IST

This new plan of the United States had drawn inspiration from Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan.

United States President Donald Trump and his administration is working with Russia, in secrecy, to draft a 28-point plan to stop the war in Ukraine, reported Axios citing US and Russia officials.

The report comes just days after US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would be open to backing a bill that will sanction Russia's trading partners as the Ukraine war rages on.(File/AFP)
According to a top Russian official, Trump is hopeful about the plan.

The peace plan would include point that fall in four general categories — “peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future U.S. relations with Russia and Ukraine” — the report said citing sources.

However, what still remains unclear is how the peace plan would tackle major issues such as Russia's territorial control in some areas in eastern Ukraine.

