US working with Russia on 28-point plan to end Ukraine war: Report

United States President Donald Trump and his administration is working with Russia, in secrecy, to draft a 28-point plan to stop the war in Ukraine, reported Axios citing US and Russia officials.
This new plan of the United States had drawn inspiration from Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza peace plan.
According to a top Russian official, Trump is hopeful about the plan.
The peace plan would include point that fall in four general categories — “peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, security in Europe, and future U.S. relations with Russia and Ukraine” — the report said citing sources.
However, what still remains unclear is how the peace plan would tackle major issues such as Russia's territorial control in some areas in eastern Ukraine.