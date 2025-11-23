‘Accused doctors raised 26 lakh’: Delhi blast suspect reveals chemical supply, funding details

New Delhi : One of the key accused in the white-collar terror module case, Muzammil Ganaie, has purportedly detailed to National Investigation Agency (NIA) investigators how a ₹26 lakh fund was raised among five doctors to finance a conspiracy to execute coordinated terror strikes across multiple cities. The questioning has revealed that the network spent nearly two years procuring explosives and remote-triggering devices. An accused in the car bomb blast near Red Fort, face covered, being brought to the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025. The four accused are Dr. Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr. Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, and Dr. Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow. (PTI)

According to officers, Ganaie admitted he contributed ₹5 lakh to the fund, while Adeel Ahmad Rather and Muzaffar Ahmad Rather allegedly provided ₹8 lakh and ₹6 lakh respectively. Shaheen Shahid is said to have funded ₹5 lakh, with Dr Umar Un-Nabi Mohammad adding ₹2 lakh. The entire pool was handed over to Umar, indicating his role in the execution phase.

Ganaie also admitted to procuring 26 quintals of NPK fertiliser from Gurugram and Nuh for approximately ₹3 lakh. “He was responsible for sourcing fertiliser and other chemicals. They were not building explosives overnight, it was being planned meticulously,” an NIA official said, asking not to be named.

The fertiliser was allegedly converted into explosive material under the supervision of Umar un-Nabi, who also arranged remote detonators and circuitry. Investigators said ammonium nitrate and urea were also stockpiled. “There was a clear division of responsibilities. Umar was handling the technical part,” the officer said.

So far, three doctors — Ganaie, Shahid and Adeel Rather — have been arrested. Rather’s brother Muzaffar, suspected to be part of the network, is believed to be in Afghanistan. Authorities are also searching for Nissar ul-Hassan, who worked at Al-Falah Medical College alongside Umar, Ganaie and Shahid.

Umar was behind the wheels of the Hyundai i20 when he detonated a cache of the explosives outside Red Fort on November 10, having narrowly escaped the law enforcement dragnet.

Another NIA officer said the purported confession has helped link previously scattered leads. “The scale of recovered materials has reinforced suspicions of a plan to carry out serial blasts rather than a one-off strike. The quantity they amassed cannot be for a single explosion,” he said.

To be sure, a confession holds in a court of law when made in front of a magistrate or a court.

Officials are now focusing on identifying upstream suppliers and verifying whether professional credentials were misused. “It appears to be a deeply embedded network operating with academic cover... The aim now is to uncover every node,” the second officer said.