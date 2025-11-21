NIA gets 10-day custody of 4 arrested accused

NEW DELHI: Investigators believe each of them played a direct role in planning and executing the suicide attack that killed at least 12 people. (HT)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday formally arrested four key conspirators in the November 10 Red Fort blast taking the agency’s total arrests in the case to six.

All four – Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian – had earlier been detained and subsequently arrested by the Jammu & Kashmir Police as part of the nationwide crackdown on the so-called “white-collar” terror module.

The suspects were taken into custody in Srinagar on production warrants issued by a Patiala House Court judge, who also remanded them to 10 days’ NIA custody on the agency’s request for 15 days of custodial interrogation.

A senior NIA official described the arrests as “among the most significant” since the probe was handed over to the agency shortly after the blast. “We had earlier apprehended Amir Rashid Ali – the registered owner of the car used in the explosion – and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who allegedly provided technical and logistical support to the bomber,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Investigators said several of the newly arrested suspects, including Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen, lived in a rented home in Faridabad that allegedly doubled as an IED-assembly workshop. Security agencies earlier recovered large quantities of explosive chemicals and assorted weapons from premises linked to the group.

The suicide attack – carried out metres from one of Delhi’s most iconic monuments – triggered a multi-agency response and sweeping raids across Delhi-NCR and Jammu & Kashmir. Officials believe the blast was part of a larger conspiracy aiming to stage coordinated strikes in the capital.

NIA officials familiar with the matter said that the arrests mark substantial progress in tracing the conspiracy’s chain of command. “We are working closely with state police forces to identify and apprehend every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage,” added the NIA officer.

The official added that more arrests may follow as interrogation of the accused continues and leads from digital evidence and forensic analysis are pursued. “The agency is expected to seek further custodial remand for the latest detainees as it works to piece together the full contours of the plot.”