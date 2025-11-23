‘Tipu-Ipu ko maro’: Assam CM Himanta welcomes NCERT's reported move to drop 'great' from Akbar, Tipu Sultan's name

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday welcomed the reported changes made by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in school history textbooks of removing the epithet “great” from the names of Mughal emperor Akbar and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma made the remarks on Saturday in Bongaigaon. (File/PTI)

While talking to news agency ANI in Assam’s Bongaigaon, Sarma said “very well done”, although he was not certain if the changes have been made. He then went on to remark sharply, “Tipu-Ipu ko maro ekdum. Jahan bhejna hai, udhar hi bhej do. Samundar mein phek do” (Beat up that Tipu. Send him wherever you want. Throw him into the sea).

"I have not seen whether they have done this. If they have done this, then many thanks to the NCERT from my side," ANI quoted Sarma as saying.

Sarma’s remarks came a day after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Sunil Ambekar claimed on Friday that the NCERT has brought some changes in history textbooks and that ‘the great’ epithet will not be used with the names of Mughal emperor Akbar or Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan.

"I could see that many good changes have been brought in the history books, and more could be done in the future. But now, they (history textbooks) do not have 'Akbar the Great' nor do they have 'Tipu Sultan the Great'. Many changes have been brought, although nobody has been removed from these books as the new generation should know their cruel deeds and should also know because of whom we were victimised and from whom we should be free," news agency PTI quoted Ambekar as saying at the Orange City Literature festival in Kanpur on Friday.

‘What will it achieve’

However, Congress MP Imran Masood was not impressed by NCERT’s reported move and questioned what would be achieved by it.

"They ruled the country for 700 years. They didn't rule for just a day or two... You removed their names, but what will the removal or addition achieve?... During their rule, GDP was 27 per cent. India was also called the golden bird. They came here and perished here. The last emperor got beheaded but he did not accept British slavery. He saw his sons' heads adorned on a platter. But he wouldn't accept slavery," Masood said, adding that those who “knelt before the British" were now "enjoying themselves in the present government”.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)