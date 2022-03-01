‘Prove you’re with Ukraine': Zelenskyy in address to European Parliament on Russian attack
- European Parliament president Roberta Metsola announcement on Twitter earlier in the day that the European Union will adopt a resolution following the meeting.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday addressed the European Parliament as the Russian invasion of his country enters its sixth day. Zelenskyy along with Ukrainian parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk delivered a speech during an extraordinary session of the European Parliament.
Zelenskyy received a standing ovation during the session. He told the European Union (EU) to “prove” they are with Ukraine, according to AFP.
He further stated that Ukrainians are fighting “for their land” and “their freedom” despite all cities of the country blocked due to the approaching Russian troops from different sides.
Earlier in the day, European Parliament's President Roberta Metsola took to Twitter to announce that following a debate titled ‘Russian aggression against Ukraine’, it will adopt a resolution.
Full Russia-Ukraine conflict coverage here
“We are witnessing an invasion of a sovereign and independent state. Freedom and values are at stake. We need to stand up and not look away,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.
European Council president Charles Michel, European Commission chief Ursual Von der Leyen, and EU high representative Josep Borrell Fontelles are also attending the meeting.
Russia's military offensive entered the sixth day on Tuesday, with severe bombardment defining it. Residential buildings were targetted by Russian missiles in Kharkiv, one of the most-affected cities in the east European nation.
The United Nations said at least 136 civilians have been killed, including 13 children since Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war - a term he refuses to accept - in Ukraine last week. Additionally, about 400 people have been injured in the European country, with several thousands getting displaced.
UN human rights office (OHCHR) spokesperson Liz Throssel said the real toll is expected to spike, adding a total of 253 casualties have been reported in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions -- the breakaway and separatist regions in eastern Ukraine with close ties to Russia.
Ceasefire talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine concluded on Monday along the Belarusian border with plans on another meeting soon. Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has signed the application for Ukraine's EU membership, a move aimed at bolstering the country's connection with the West.
-
Video: Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv, Ukraine's 2nd largest city - minister
On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Monday that some of Russia’s alleged actions in Ukraine, if true, “would potentially be a war crime.”
-
70 Ukraine soldiers killed as Russia hits military base: 10 updates
A rare three-day emergency session started at the 193-member UN General Assembly where more than 100 countries are expected to speak over the "unjustified" Ukraine asault.
-
Russia bans airlines from 36 nations from its airspace as sanctions hit hard
Russian President Vladimir Putin has banned its residents from foreign money exchanges and transfers outside the country from March 1.
-
European Union split over expanding bloc to include Russia-hit Ukraine
The European Union has said there are disagreements among member states over the expansion of the bloc to include Ukraine amid its defence against Russian invasion
-
Ukraine agrees for talks, EU airspace ban on Russia: Top developments
Ukraine has agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border - near the Chernobyl exclusion zone, following a phone conversation between Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.