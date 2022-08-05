‘Ukraine putting civilians at risk’, says Amnesty report; Zelensky hits back
- In its report, Amnesty International said that being in a defensive position did not exempt the Ukrainian military from respecting international humanitarian law.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Thursday condemned Amnesty International for allegedly excusing Russian acts of "terror" and “shift responsibility” to the victims, as the rights group said Kyiv's forces were endangering civilians by establishing bases in residential areas. Amnesty tried to “amnesty the terrorist state and shift the responsibility from the aggressor to the victim”, Zelensky said during his daily address.
“There is no condition, even hypothetically, under which any Russian strike on Ukraine becomes justified. Aggression against our state is unprovoked, invasive and terrorist,” Zelensky said. “If someone makes a report in which the victim and the aggressor are supposedly equal in some way, if some data about the victim is analysed, and the aggressor's actions at the same time is ignored, then this cannot be tolerated,” he added.
Amnesty had listed incidents when Ukrainian forces appeared to have exposed civilians to danger in 19 towns and villages in the Kharkiv, Donbas and Mykolaiv regions.
It said in its report the tactics "in no way justify Russia's indiscriminate attacks", and some Russian "war crimes" including in the city of Kharkiv were not linked. “We have documented a pattern of Ukrainian forces putting civilians at risk and violating the laws of war when they operate in populated areas,” Amnesty secretary general Agnes Callamard said. “Being in a defensive position does not exempt the Ukrainian military from respecting international humanitarian law.”
The report stated that researchers witnessed Ukrainian forces using hospitals as “de facto military bases” in five locations, and in 22 schools.
Schools have been shut In Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia but were located in civilian neighbourhoods. "We have no say in what the military does, but we pay the price," the Amnesty report quoted a resident as saying.
Kyiv and Moscow have been at war since early this year as Russia continues its efforts to invade Ukraine.
-
SriLankan Airlines dismissed claims made by passenger on meals unavailability
SriLankan Airlines has dismissed the assertion made by a passenger in a video on social media that meals are unavailable on flights. In a clarification, SriLankan Airlines gave out a statement and categorically denied the assertion on the unavailability of meals in the Business Class and cites this as a deliberate misrepresentation of facts to prompt public dislike towards the airline.
-
US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones told to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
-
President Xi faces growing dissent in China over enforced Covid lockdowns
Despite the iron-clad authoritarian rule of the Communist Party of China led by President Xi Jinping, fault lines are perceived to be deepening between Beijing and public with the rising number of demonstrations and strong response from the government across major population centers in China. The cities which have been vulnerable to such protests are Shanghai, Shandong, Beijing, Hong Kong, and Anhui.
-
Shots fired inside largest mall in America; no victim found, say cops
Someone fired shots Thursday at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis, sending shoppers running for cover, but police said they did not immediately find a victim. Bloomington police also said they were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex's Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.
-
Monkeypox now a health emergency in US. 'Critical to confront outbreak' - Biden
With over 7,000 cases recorded so far amid the current outbreak this year, monkeypox has now been declared a public health emergency in the United States. In the United States, one in four cases are being logged from New York. As per the CDC data, 81 countries - that have not reported monkeypox historically - are currently reporting patients.
