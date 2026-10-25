Ukraine rejects Musk’s claim that it used Starlink for drone attacks, says restrictions make it impossible

Ukraine has rejected trillionaire Elon Musk’s claim that its military violated the terms of service of the Starlink satellite internet network by using it for offensive drone strikes against Russia. Serhii Beskrestnov, a defence technology adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Sunday said existing restrictions on the network’s use in Ukraine prevented such operations.

Ukraine disputed Elon Musk’s claim that its military violated Starlink’s terms of service (REUTERS)

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“It’s very strange that Elon Musk doesn’t know about the restrictions on Starlink’s operation in Ukraine,” Beskrestnov said, as per AFP. The disagreement comes after restrictions on satellite connectivity disrupted Ukrainian drone operations and communications for over a week. Ukraine said on Saturday that access to Starlink and its military-focused counterpart, Starshield, had been restored to previous speeds.

Musk acknowledges Starlink restrictions

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On Saturday, Musk revealed that SpaceX restricted Starlink services in Ukraine as the civilian satellite network was not intended to support offensive drone strikes.

ALSO READ | ‘Ukraine violated Starlink terms, used it to kill people’: Elon Musk admits imposing curbs after Kyiv's access restored

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{{^usCountry}} “Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” Musk wrote on X. He alleged that Ukraine’s military had violated the service’s terms and said the loophole had been closed the previous week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be,” Musk wrote on X. He alleged that Ukraine’s military had violated the service’s terms and said the loophole had been closed the previous week. {{/usCountry}}

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Musk also claimed that the US government controlled decisions involving Starshield, a separate, military-grade satellite communications system used by Ukraine’s armed forces. “Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them,” he said.

The restrictions on Starshield had raised concerns among Ukrainian military commanders, who reported disruptions to drone missions and other frontline operations.

US President Donald Trump denied making the decision to impose the restrictions, while vice president JD Vance indicated that the White House coordinated with Musk on the issue.

ALSO READ | Biden, Trump administrations asked Musk to alter Starlink service in Ukraine, Middle East for years: Report

Why Starlink is critical to Ukraine

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Starlink, operated by SpaceX, has played a crucial role in maintaining internet connectivity and communications for Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The network has helped Ukrainian forces coordinate operations, maintain communications and operate drones despite Russian attacks on infrastructure and attempts to disrupt communications.

Starshield provides a separate military-focused service. Its role in Ukraine’s drone operations and communications has made changes to its availability particularly consequential for Kyiv.

Musk said Starlink remained essential to Ukraine’s defence, arguing that losing access to the system would have serious consequences for the frontline.

ALSO READ | ‘Will get it straightened out’: Trump says will talk to Musk on Ukraine's Starlink issue

Ukraine credits diplomatic efforts for restoration

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Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukraine’s satellite connectivity had returned to the speeds available before the restrictions were imposed. Ukraine’s defence minister, Yevhenii Khmara, credited direct dialogue and Zelensky’s diplomatic engagement with the US for the restoration.

He said the priority was to ensure that Ukrainian forces could continue their work, particularly in drone operations, logistics and communications.

The restoration came amid renewed diplomatic efforts to end the war. Russia agreed to resume trilateral negotiations with the US and Ukraine next month, while Kyiv and Moscow also agreed to a localised ceasefire around Oleshky, a Russian-occupied town in the southern Kherson region.

Zelenskyy reports intensified Russian attacks

On Sunday, the Ukrainian President claimed that Russia launched nearly 2,300 attack drones against its cities over the preceding week. “This week alone, Russia has launched about 1,600 guided bombs, 48 missiles of various types, including ballistic missiles, and almost 2,300 strike drones at Ukraine,” he wrote on X.

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According to Zelensky, the attacks affected nine regions and damaged power plants, grain storage facilities, civilian homes and commercial properties. The Ukrainian president asked international partners to strengthen the country’s air defences as Russian attacks continued.