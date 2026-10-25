‘Ukraine violated Starlink terms, used it to kill people’: Elon Musk admits imposing curbs after Kyiv's access restored

Elon Musk on Saturday acknowledged that he took the decision to restrict Starlink satellite internet services in Ukraine, which the country relies on to counter attacks from Russia. His remarks came after Kyiv's access to the services was restored. Elon Musk reiterated in a post on X that Starlink's internet services cannot be used to fly drones which kill people. (REUTERS)

In a post on X, Musk said that “using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be”.

Ukraine had claimed last week that its access to Starlink and Starshield satellite services had been restricted, with speeds affected, disrupting frontline operations for more than a week. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed discontent with the move. However, Trump denied making the call. The US President later had said that he would speak to Musk if the issue persisted.

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But, Musk on Saturday clarified in his post that as far as Starshield access was concerned, the US government controlled any changes involving the military-grade version of Starlink, which is the backbone of Ukraine’s drone operations and communications.

"Starshield, a different system, is controlled by the US government. What they decide to do is up to them," Musk said.

Why SpaceX curbed Ukraine's access Elon Musk said his company, SpaceX, restricted access to Starlink services because Ukraine had violated its terms of service by using the system for offensive drone strikes to kill people. He added that the loophole had been closed last week.

Musk also said SpaceX had done more for Ukraine’s defence than any other private company in the world. He said the company had helped prevent Russia from overrunning Ukraine in the early days of the war by disrupting or jamming other means of communication used by Russia.