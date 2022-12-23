Ukraine to receive up to $2.65 billion in aid from Netherlands in 2023

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 23, 2022 04:19 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The money is earmarked for military assistance, work to recover critical infrastructure and to help investigations into possible war crimes.

Russia-Ukraine War: View of the damage at Svobody Square in Kherson.(Reuters)
Reuters |

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with up to 2.5 billion euros ($2.65 billion) in aid in 2023, the Dutch government said on Friday.

The money is earmarked for military assistance, work to recover critical infrastructure and to help investigations into possible war crimes, the government said.

"As long as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, the Netherlands will provide assistance to Ukraine. Military, humanitarian and diplomatic," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said in a tweet.

russia ukraine crisis
