Ukraine war day 49| Zelensky's message on release of pro-Putin ally: 10 points
Joe Biden yet again slammed Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine war, which has resulted in a tremendous human cost for the war-hit country while the world too witnesses a refugee crisis and emerging challenges over the supply of fuel and grains. After Biden hit out at Putin over what he described as a "genocide", Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted: "True words of a true leader @POTUS. Calling things by their names is essential to stand up to evil. We are grateful for US assistance provided so far and we urgently need more heavy weapons to prevent further Russian atrocities."
Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war:
1. A prominent pro-Kremlin tycoon, Viktor Medvedchuk, was captured by the Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday. Medvedchuk, 67, is said to be one of the richest persons in Ukraine, and he counts Putin among his personal friends and says the Kremlin leader is godfather to his youngest daughter Darya, news agency AFP reported.
2. Zelensky posted a photo of the tycoon on his Instagram account and was quoted as saying in reports: "I propose to the Russian Federation: exchange this guy of yours for our guys and girls now held in Russian captivity." His photo was also shared on Facebook by the head of Ukraine's security service Ivan Bakanov, who said: "You can be a pro-Russian politician and work for the aggressor state for years. You can hide from justice these days. You can even wear a Ukrainian military uniform for camouflage... But will it help you escape punishment? No way! The shackles are waiting on you."
3. Putin on Tuesday pledged to continue his offensive in east Ukraine till his goals were met. The Russian president also said that photos and videos from the Bucha town near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, were fake.
4. In a warning to the West, he said it was not possible to isolate a country like Russia. "We don't intend to be isolated. It is impossible to severely isolate anyone in the modern world - especially such a vast country as Russia," he was quoted as saying in reports.
5. "Yes, I called it genocide," Joe Biden said in angry remarks on the Ukraine war weeks after his comments on Putin - : “For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power” - prompted a clarification from the White House.
6. Russia has been accused of over 5,000 crimes of aggression. "More atrocities of the Russian army were discovered in the Kyiv region: an evacuation convoy with children was attacked; six civilians were found shot dead in a basement. The scale of the killings of civilians is already being assessed by prosecutors as crimes against humanity," Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova said in one of her latest tweets.
7. Over 19,600 security personnel from Russia have been killed in the Ukraine war so far, Kyiv has said.
8. The Kremlin failed to capture Kyiv, and is now planning to intensify operations in the east of Ukraine in the rebel-held Donbas region. Ukraine has said it's planning for the big battle.
9. Ukrainian forces are surrounded and blocked" in Mariupol as Russian forces push to take the southeastern port city, Mykhaylo Podolyak, an official from Zelensky's office, tweeted.
10. The United States has "credible information" that Russia "may use... chemical agents" in its offensive to take Mariupol, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.
Pakistan army claims 'propaganda campaign' launched to malign armed forces
Pakistan Army on Tuesday claimed that there was a "recent propaganda" campaign by some quarters to malign the country's military. This statement was issued after the 79th Formation Commanders' Conference held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. This high-level meeting was attended by the country's army's corps commanders, principal staff officers and Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. The Pakistan military's media wing noted national security of the nation is sacrosanct.
New York shooting| Gunman fired 33 times in Brooklyn subway, say cops: 10 points
A gunman in gas mask fired 33 times in a Brooklyn subway, police has been quoted as saying by news agency AP, as Tuesday morning's rush-hour in New York turned out to be a nightmare for many commuters and triggered wide panic. After hours of manhunt, the New York Police Department have named a person of interest - Frank James. Here is what we know so far in the New York subway shooting: 1.
Fined by police, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak apologise for ‘partygate’
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer in his Cabinet, have apologised after London's Metropolitan Police announced they will fine them for attending rule-breaking gatherings during the UK's Covid-19 lockdown, in an episode which has been dubbed as the 'partygate' by the British media.
In New York shooting, 'person of interest' identified - Frank James, 62
Hours after New York saw one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the recent history, with a mass shooting that left over 20 people injured, a suspect has been identified by the New York police. Along with a picture, the New York Police Department said it they have identified a 'person of interest' in the case as Frank James. Police believe that the suspect acted alone.
US man jailed for 63 months for helping North Korea with cryptocurrency services
A US cryptocurrency expert was sentenced Tuesday to 63 months in prison for advising North Korea on how to create cryptocurrency services and blockchain technology to circumvent US sanctions over its nuclear program, court officials in New York said. In April 2019 Virgil Griffith, 39 gave a presentation in Pyongyang, the North Korean capital, on cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. In addition to 63 months in jail, Griffith will spend three years on probation.
