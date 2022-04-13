Biden calls Russia war a 'genocide', says Putin trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
- Speaking in Iowa shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington, Biden said he meant it when he said at an earlier event that Putin was carrying out genocide against Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."
“Yes, I called it genocide," he told reporters. “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."
Biden added that it would be up to lawyers to decide if Russia's conduct met the international standard for genocide, but said “it sure seems that way to me.”
“More evidence is coming out literally of the horrible things that the Russians have done in Ukraine, and we’re only going to learn more and more about the devastation and let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies,” he said.
Biden had previously said he did not believe Russia's actions amounted to genocide, just that they constituted “war crimes.”
Past American leaders often have dodged formally declaring bloody campaigns such as Russia’s in Ukraine as genocide, hesitating to trigger an obligation under an international genocide convention that requires signing countries to intervene once genocide is formally identified. That obligation was seen as blocking President Bill Clinton from declaring Rwandan Hutus’ killing of 800,000 ethnic Tutsis in 1994 as genocide, for example.
-
YouTube goes down for thousands of users, says ‘working on fix’
Alphabet Inc's YouTube was down for thousands of users on Tuesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. YouTube said it was aware of users having issues accessing its services and was working on a fix. The company said in a tweet that logging in and using the navigation bar were among the issues users faced. YouTube did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
-
Ukraine captures pro-Kremlin fugitive leader close to Putin
Ukrainian officials say fugitive Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, who is both a pro-Russian opposition leader and a close associate of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has been detained in a special operation carried out by the country's SBU secret service. The head of Ukraine's national security agency, Ivan Bakanov, said on the agency's Telegram channel that Medvedchuk had been arrested. Putin is the godfather to Medvedchuk's youngest daughter.
-
US shooting: Video shows moment when passengers attacked in New York subway
A masked gunman set off a smoke bomb and opened fire in a New York City subway car on Tuesday, injuring at least 16 people and throwing the morning commute into chaos in the latest violence in the city's transit system, according to reports. Ten people were shot in the incident, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said, without saying how the other injuries occurred. Images showed streaks of blood on the platform.
-
Putin calls Bucha crimes 'fake', says talks with Ukraine hit 'dead end'
Russian president Vladimir Putin's statement are in sync with the country's defence ministry, which soon after the Bucha killings were discovered, rubbished the allegations that its retreating troops have committed war crimes in the Ukrainian town after bodies of at least 20 people in civilian robes were found.
-
New York subway shooting: Indian consulate says monitoring situation
The Consulate General of India in New York is monitoring the horrific shooting incident at a subway station in Brooklyn and is in touch with the local authorities. Law enforcement authorities are investigating a horrifying incident of shooting at a New York City subway station during early morning rush hour Tuesday in which “multiple people” were shot and smoke was seen coming from the train station.
