Ukraine war: Global fund campaign for displaced citizens raises 10 billion Euros

A celebrity-backed campaign has raised 10 billion Euros for the displaced citizens in and out of Ukraine due to the war. The 'Stand Up For Ukraine' campaign is backed by Europe, Canada and the Middle Eastern countries. Prominent celebrities including Katy Perry, Madonna and Elton John have lent support to this global campaign. The total funds include a contribution of one billion Euros from the European Commission.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The fundraising campaign concluded at an event in Polish capital Warsaw on Saturday. Polish president Andrzej Duda, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau attended the event via video conference link.

Addressing the event, von der Leyen said that the "solidarity of countries, companies and people worldwide" offers some light in this dark hour.

She also promised that the EU will help the people of Ukraine rebuild their country once the "bombs stopped falling." "We will continue providing support... We will continue to stand up for Ukraine,” she was quoted by the campaign's official page.

"Whether it's food, water, shelter, or medical aid – we will continue to have your backs and provide the assistance you need at this time. We are standing up for Ukraine," Trudeau said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In addition to the total amount, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) also announced an additional one billion Euros as loan to cover the needs of the people displaced by the invasion. According to the statement, out of these 10.1 billion Euros in pledges and EBRD funding, 1.8 billion Euros are for internally displaced persons and 8.3 billion Euros for refugees in the frontline EU member states like Moldova.

According to the amount break up mentioned on the campaign's site, 4.1 billion Euros of the total amount are financial contributions and in-kind donations for internally displaced people and refugees pledged by governments, companies and individuals around the world. The other five billion Euros are loans and grants from European public financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank, and the Council of Europe Development Bank.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the number of people who have left Ukraine since the beginning of the war has reached 45 lakh. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON