Ukraine won't allow Russia to 'appropriate' WWII victory over Nazism: Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukraine would not allow Russia to appropriate victory in World War II, speaking on the anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany.
"Today we celebrate Victory Day over Nazism. We are proud of our ancestors who together with other nations in the anti-Hitler coalition defeated Nazism. And we will not allow anyone to annex this victory. We will not allow it to be appropriated," the Ukrainian leader said.
Zelenskyy listed several Ukrainian towns and cities currently under control of invading Russian forces, saying that Ukrainians during World War II had ousted Nazi Germany's forces from these regions.
"The names of these cities inspire us today. They give us faith that we will drive the occupiers from our land," Zelenskyy said in the video address, listing Mariupol, Kherson, and the Crimean peninsula by name.
"We won then. We will win now," the Ukrainian president added.
Ukraine was invaded by Russia in late February and Moscow claimed its operation was in part to "de-Nazify" the country.
Both Ukraine and Russia have likened actions by the other side's army to those of Nazi Germany, whose defeat by the Soviet Union in 1945 is celebrated in ex-Soviet countries on May 9.
Trudeau meets Zelensky, commits Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and participated in the ceremony marking the re-opening of Canada's Embassy in Kyiv, during a surprise visit there on Sunday. Canada announced it will temporarily remove trade tariffs on Ukrainian imports for a year. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly.
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin says Russian forces defending 'motherland'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday Russian forces were defending their 'motherland' in Ukraine. Speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, Putin said the military intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea".
Watch: Zelenskyy awards Ukraine’s 4-legged hero Patron for mine-sniffing efforts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday awarded the medal of 'Excellence in Service' to Patrol, a four-legged member of the country's armed forces. Patron received his award during a press conference that Zelenskyy held with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made a surprise visit to the war-torn nation on Sunday. The award also went to Patron's owner, a major in the Civil Protection Service, Myhailo Iliev. A smiling Trudeau looked on and cheered.
Taiwan rattled by 6.1 magnitude earthquake, no immediate damage reported
Buildings shook briefly in Taipei on Monday as a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The quake had a depth of 27.5 km (17.1 miles) with its epicentre off Taiwan's east coast, roughly halfway between the coast of Hualien county and the southern Japanese island of Yonaguni, the weather bureau said. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
Early voting begins ahead of Australia's May 21 election
Early voting began Monday in Australia's federal election with the opposition party hoping the first ballots will reflect its lead over the government in opinion polls. Voters began casting their ballots at 550 voting stations around the country as two new opinion polls showed the center-left Labor Party opposition had extended its lead over Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition. Morrison said many voters had yet to decide which candidate they will support.
