Ukraine's make-or-break moment as Russia closes in on Kyiv- 10 facts

Ukraine is fighting its toughest battle in decades to save capital Kyiv as Russia advances after the launch of a full-scale invasion on Thursday. "This night will be more difficult than the day. Many cities of our state are under attack. Special attention on Kyiv -- we cannot lose the capital," Volodymyr Zelensky said in a late-night video address.

Here are ten updates on Russia-Ukraine crisis:

1. "We're all here. Our military is here," the Ukrainian President said in video posted as explosions shook Kyiv for a second straight night. Europe sees one of its worst conflicts since World War -2.

2. The UN Security Council saw another crucial meeting where Russia vetoed a resolution demanding that Moscow should halt the attack. India, China and the UAE abstained from voting.

3. Ukraine has said there have been casualties on both sides with more than 1,000 Russian soldiers killed so far. On Day 1, 137 people lost their lives in Ukraine amid Russia offensive.

4. A Moldovan-flagged chemical tanker and a Panamanian-flagged cargo ship due to load grain near Odessa port in the Black Sea were hit by the Russian warships on Friday, news agency Reuters reported.

5. While Russian forces have said it's “taking steps to ensure civilians’ safety," Ukraine President was quoted as saying in reports that kindergartens and civilian infrastructure were being targeted.

6. Confusion prevails over the possibility of talks between the two sides with the Kremlin earlier saying it can send a delegation to Belarus, and later saying it preferred Warsaw. Zelenskyy’s spokesman Sergii Nikiforov has said, according to news agency AP, that the two sides are considering on a place and time for talks.

7. Punitive measures against the Kremlin by the West have come too late and are not enough to stop Russia's Vladimir Putin, Kyiv has suggested. The imposition of sanctions against Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reflect the West's "absolute impotence" when it comes to foreign policy, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying in Reuters. The United Nations plans to seek over $1 billion in relief for the war-hit country.

8. Amid mounting global pressure, Russia would no longer host Champions League final, which has now been shifted to Paris. Formula One has dropped this season’s Russian Grand Prix in Sochi. All of the International Tennis Federation have been cancelled indefinitely.

9. "Russia has shattered peace in Europe. The people of Ukraine are fighting for their freedom in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion. We deplore the tragic loss of life, enormous human suffering, and destruction. Our thoughts are with those killed, injured, and displaced," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said.

10. Fears over use of nuclear weapons have also emerged with Putin's dare to the West and France's response to the Kremlin.

