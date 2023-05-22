Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to standby, says Russia-installed official

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was switched to standby and emergency power supply generators, a Russia-installed local official in the Moscow-controlled part of the region said on Monday. A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Reuters)

Vladimir Rogov said the plant was "completely" disconnected from external power supply after Ukraine disconnected a power line it controls.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, but Anatoliy Kurtev, Zaporizhzhia city council's secretary in Ukraine, said that work was ongoing since early Monday to restore power to the city.

"(The power) partially disappeared in Zaporizhzhia due to an emergency situation at one of the energy facilities," Kurtev said on the Telegram messaging app.