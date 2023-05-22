Home / World News / Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to standby, says Russia-installed official

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant switched to standby, says Russia-installed official

Reuters |
May 22, 2023 11:27 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Rogov said the plant was "completely" disconnected from external power supply after Ukraine disconnected a power line it controls.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was switched to standby and emergency power supply generators, a Russia-installed local official in the Moscow-controlled part of the region said on Monday.

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Reuters)
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict. (Reuters)

Vladimir Rogov said the plant was "completely" disconnected from external power supply after Ukraine disconnected a power line it controls.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, but Anatoliy Kurtev, Zaporizhzhia city council's secretary in Ukraine, said that work was ongoing since early Monday to restore power to the city.

"(The power) partially disappeared in Zaporizhzhia due to an emergency situation at one of the energy facilities," Kurtev said on the Telegram messaging app.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 3 more
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out