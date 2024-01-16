close_game
News / World News / Ukraine's Zelensky at Davos amid Russia war: Who did he meet

ByMallika Soni
Jan 16, 2024 07:08 PM IST

Zelensky at Davos: His office said that the Ukrainian president met JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon and other senior JPMorgan executives.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that he met with executives of JPMorgan- the largest US lender- and other major international investors on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. The Ukrainian leader said, “It is important for us to attract private capital to the reconstruction of Ukraine. We hope that JP Morgan will help attract a large number of global investors and corporations to the Ukrainian economy.”

Zelensky at Davos: Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky attending a meeting during World Economic Forum in Davos.(AFP)
His office said that the Ukrainian president met JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon, other senior JPMorgan executives and top management of BlackRock, Bridgewater Associates, the Carlyle Group, Blackstone, Dell and ArcelorMittal. Ukraine's economy ministry said about 100 senior executives joined the meeting. It s focus was rebuilding of Ukraine and modernising the economy of the country which has been devastated by nearly two years of Russia's war. Last year, Ukraine's economy performed better than expected as officials estimated gross domestic product growth at about 5% in 2023 after a 28.8% fall in 2022. The government expects GDP growth at 4.6% this year, it has earlier said.

During the meeting, Zelensky talked about the need to develop and implement financial instruments blending both private and public capital, his office said. Yulia Svyrydenko, first deputy prime minister and economy minister, said Kyiv was working to expand war insurance for businesses and wanted to strengthen its air defence further.

