Will Zelensky, Putin come face-to-face? Ukraine prez says 'will be waiting on Thursday'

ByHT News Desk
May 11, 2025 10:50 PM IST

Zelensky also said that Ukraine expected a full ceasefire to start on Monday in order to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy to end the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he would be ready to meet Vladimir Putin for talks in Istanbul on Thursday after US President Donald Trump told him to agree to an offer of talks with Russia immediately.

Zelensky and Putin could meet for the first time since the start of the Russia-Ukraine War.(AFP)
Zelensky and Putin could meet for the first time since the start of the Russia-Ukraine War.(AFP)

Zelensky, in a post on X, also said that Ukraine expected a full ceasefire to start on Monday in order to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy to end the war.

"And I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday," he said.

If it happens, it will be the first meeting between the two leaders since the start of the war between Russia and Ukraine more than three years ago.

