Ukrainian drones strike Crimea bridge; Kremlin says minor damage caused, traffic unaffected
Speaking to reporters during a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Minor damage is being assessed. Traffic across the bridge continues."
Ukrainian drones struck a bridge across the Kerch Strait, which connects Russia and Crimea, causing minor damage, the Kremlin and the peninsula's Russia-backed governor said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters during a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “Minor damage is being assessed. Traffic across the bridge continues”, Reuters reported.
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Drone strike causes minor damage to Crimea Bridge
Earlier on Monday, Crimea's Russia-backed governor, Sergei Aksyonov, had said that traffic on the bridge would remain restricted until around midday.
The 19-km (12-mile) Crimea Bridge, which spans the Kerch Strait, serves as the only direct link between Russia's transport network and the Crimean peninsula. Russia seized Crimea from Ukraine and annexed it in 2014.
The bridge has served as a crucial supply route for Russian forces operating in Ukraine and is widely regarded as one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's flagship infrastructure projects.
The structure comprises separate road and railway sections, both supported by concrete stilts. These sections lead to a wider span supported by steel arches, allowing ships to pass through the waterway connecting the Black Sea and the smaller Sea of Azov.
Since Putin launched Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the bridge has been targeted by Ukraine several times. A truck bomb attack in October 2022 killed four people and significantly reduced the bridge's capacity for several months.
The overnight drone strike comes amid an escalation in Russian attacks on bridges across Ukraine in recent months, including in the capital Kyiv.
Although only a handful of countries have recognised Crimea as part of the Russian Federation, the Kremlin has maintained that the issue has been settled "forever."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPriyanjali Narayan
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.Read More