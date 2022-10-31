Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukrainian forces repel Russia attack in Donetsk region: Zelensky

Ukrainian forces repel Russia attack in Donetsk region: Zelensky

world news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 02:46 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "The Russian attack was repelled," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen.(AFP)
Reuters |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had repelled a "fierce offensive" by Russian troops in the eastern Donetsk region.

Zelensky said a military unit from Chop in western Ukraine had undertaken the action, but did not say where the clash had occurred.

Read more: Russian foreign minister invokes Cuban missile crisis in jibe against Joe Biden

"Today they stopped the fierce offensive actions of the enemy," Zelensky said in his nightly address. "The Russian attack was repelled."

The president also said Ukraine's "exchange fund" had been replenished, meaning Russian servicemen had been taken prisoner. The fiercest fighting in Donetsk region has been around the towns of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP