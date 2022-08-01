Ukrainian shipment of grain leaves Odessa port, first since Russian invasion
Ukraine has made its first shipment of grain since Russia’s invasion, marking a small but crucial first step toward unlocking the millions of tons of grains piling up in the country and boosting global food supplies.
President Vladimir Putin said over the weekend Russia’s navy would soon be equipped with powerful Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, which can fly at five times the speed of sound. He signed a new naval doctrine and vowed to respond “with lightning speed to anyone who decides to encroach on our sovereignty and freedom.”
Russian shelling killed a Ukrainian grain magnate and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged civilians in the Donetsk region to evacuate as a potentially lengthy ground battle rages in the eastern region.
Key Developments
- First Grains Ship Leaves Ukraine for Lebanon in Key Milestone
- Ukraine Downgraded by S&P as Default Becomes ‘Virtual Certainty’
- Ukraine’s First Grain Ship May Depart on Monday, Turkey Says
- Founder of Ukraine Grain Firm Nibulon Killed by Russian Shelling
- Lebanon Seizes Ship Accused of Carrying Stolen Ukrainian Grain
On the Ground
With the invasion now well into its sixth month, Russia continues to launch air and missile strikes against military and civilian targets. Fighting was underway in most of the southern Kherson region, Ukraine’s military said. Russia shelled Mykolaiv again, following the most significant attack on the southern port city since the war started, according to its mayor. Russian forces may be preparing a new offensive toward Kharkiv even as they are “extremely unlikely” to seize Ukraine’s second-largest city or the region around it, the Institute for the Study of War said.
Ukraine’s First Grain Ship Departs (8:43 a.m.)
The Razoni, a cargo ship loaded with 26,000 tons of corn, left for Lebanon on Monday morning, according to Turkey, which helped broker last month’s deal with Russia to restart grain exports.
Ukraine is one of the biggest wheat, corn and vegetable-oil suppliers and the loss of exports via its Black Sea ports has shaken the global food trade and raised the threat of a global food crisis.
Chubais Says He’s in Clinic With Illness (8:07 p.m.)
Former Russian climate envoy Anatoly Chubais said he has been hospitalized in a European clinic. Chubais, 67, was the highest-level Russian government insider to step down and leave the country after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The diagnosis is Guillain-Barre syndrome,” he wrote in a message. “Condition of moderate severity, stable.”
Chubais is known as the architect of Russia’s 1990s privatizations. Before the war, he was one of few economic reformers who hadremained in Putin’s government and maintained close ties with Western officials.
Euro zone factory activity contracts in July amid recession fears
Manufacturing activity across the euro zone contracted last month with factories forced to stockpile unsold goods due to weak demand, a survey showed on Monday, adding to concerns the bloc could fall into a recession. S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 49.8 in July from June's 52.1, just ahead of a preliminary reading of 49.6 but its first time below the 50 mark separating growth from contraction since June 2020.
PLA will not ‘sit idly by’, warns China on possible Pelosi visit to Taiwan
China on Monday warned that its military will “not sit idly by” if the US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy that Beijing claims as its own. Speaking at the foreign ministry briefing, spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China would like to warn the US again that the “People's Liberation Army will never sit idly by” if Pelosi visits Taiwan.
Liz Truss wins UK cabinet backing as voting begins in PM contest
British Conservative frontrunner Liz Truss won another heavyweight endorsement Monday as Tory members began a month of voting to decide the next occupant of 10 Downing Street. Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi joined other luminaries of Boris Johnson's cabinet in backing the foreign secretary against Truss's lagging rival his predecessor in the Treasury, Rishi Sunak. Sunak's resignation from the scandal-tainted Johnson's cabinet helped spark a ministerial exodus that forced the prime minister out last month.
Mauritius Telecom CEO, who leaked Indian team visit, under lens for China links
A scandalous connection between Chinese technology company Huawei and the former CEO of Mauritius Telecom could have a huge impact on India's national security, if not for the Mauritius government declaring a war on Huawei which has strongly penetrated the telecommunications sector in the island nation. In a letter to MT employees, Sherry Singh said he's unable to continue as CEO without “compromising my values”, adding that it was “not an option” for him.
Australia considers lifting euthanasia ban after 25 years
A new bill was introduced in the Australian Parliament on Monday seeking to lift a 25-year ban on doctor-assisted suicide in two territories. Australia's sparsely populated Northern Territory in 1995 became the first place in the world to legalize voluntary euthanasia. The two territories account for fewer than 1 million of Australia's population of 26 million people. A conservative government was again in power in 2018 when a bill failed to overturn the ban.
