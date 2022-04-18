Ukrainians defy Russian surrender demand in Mariupol on 'Easter of war'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.
File photo of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AFP)
Published on Apr 18, 2022 04:36 AM IST
Reuters |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction.

"Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I’m sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelenskyy said in a tweet.

Georgieva confirmed the call in a tweet later in the day. "Thank you," she wrote, addressing Zelenskyy's twitter handle, "for the very good call today." She wrote support is "essential to lay the foundations for rebuilding a modern competitive #Ukraine"

Topics
volodymyr zelensky russia ukraine crisis
