Home / World News / UK's Prince William joins social media boycott over racism
world news

UK's Prince William joins social media boycott over racism

Clubs and a coalition of football organisations including the English FA and Premier League have said they will not post on their channels this weekend.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 08:04 PM IST
Britain's royal family has been contending with its own issues over prejudice.(REUTERS)

Britain's Prince William said Friday he would join a weekend boycott of social media announced by football clubs and the sport's overseer bodies, in protest at racist abuse of players.

"As President of the FA (Football Association) I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend," the Duke of Cambridge tweeted.

Clubs and a coalition of football organisations including the English FA and Premier League have said they will not post on their channels this weekend.

The campaign has grown beyond football, with other sports bodies joining in plus sponsors and broadcasters.

Britain's royal family has been contending with its own issues over prejudice, after William's younger brother Harry and his wife Meghan accused an unidentified member of the monarchy of racism.

The explosive charges prompted William to defend the institution he will eventually lead. "We're very much not a racist family," he said.

Britain's Prince William said Friday he would join a weekend boycott of social media announced by football clubs and the sport's overseer bodies, in protest at racist abuse of players.

"As President of the FA (Football Association) I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend," the Duke of Cambridge tweeted.

Clubs and a coalition of football organisations including the English FA and Premier League have said they will not post on their channels this weekend.

The campaign has grown beyond football, with other sports bodies joining in plus sponsors and broadcasters.

Britain's royal family has been contending with its own issues over prejudice, after William's younger brother Harry and his wife Meghan accused an unidentified member of the monarchy of racism.

The explosive charges prompted William to defend the institution he will eventually lead. "We're very much not a racist family," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prince william
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021 Points Table
Exit poll 2021
West Bengal Exit Poll 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP