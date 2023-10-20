UK's ruling Conservatives suffer second by-election loss

Britain's ruling Conservative Party suffered a second damaging by-election defeat to Labour on Friday, boding ill for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his party's chances at the next general election.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak(REUTERS)

Having already lost the safe seat of Tamworth, the Conservatives also lost the long-held seat of Mid Bedfordshire by 1,192 votes, having won it by 24,664 votes at the 2019 general election.