Home / World News / UN aviation body discusses call for independent probe into force landing of Ryanair flight by Belarus
world news

UN aviation body discusses call for independent probe into force landing of Ryanair flight by Belarus

ICAO's 36-nation governing council was due to end its meeting at 1 pm ET (1700 GMT) but might not have an agreed statement ready until Friday, spokesman Anthony Philbin said.
Reuters | , Ottawa
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 09:23 PM IST
The incident sparked international outrage and calls for sanctions against Belarus. Minsk accused the West of using the episode to wage "hybrid war."(Reuters)

The United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization on Thursday met to discuss Ireland's demand for an impartial probe into the forced landing of a Ryanair jet by Belarus earlier this week.

ICAO's 36-nation governing council was due to end its meeting at 1 pm ET (1700 GMT) but might not have an agreed statement ready until Friday, spokesman Anthony Philbin said by email. The council has limited powers of investigation.

Belarus scrambled a fighter jet and used a false bomb alert to divert the flight to Minsk and detain a dissident Belarusian journalist. The plane had been traveling from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

The incident sparked international outrage and calls for sanctions against Belarus. Minsk accused the West of using the episode to wage "hybrid war."

Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said Dublin wanted ICAO to use Article 55e of its Convention, which allows an investigation into avoidable obstacles to the development of international navigation.

"We need a full probe," he told reporters.

Montreal-based ICAO cannot impose binding rules on governments but wields clout through its safety and security standards, which are approved by its 192 member states.

"We wish to remind those who demanded we take punitive action against that country that our agency was never assigned that type of role or capability," ICAO tweeted on Wednesday.

ICAO said officials from Belarus, Ireland, Lithuania, and Poland would also be present at the governing council meeting to underscore their priorities and concerns.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
belarus icao ryanair
TRENDING NEWS

Video of 7-year-old footballer climbing a pole goes viral, inspires netizens

Broccoli the cat shows off cool tricks taught by hooman. Watch

Man plays the ‘ear eating’ prank on doggo, gets a surprising reaction

Two bees open the cap of a bottle, Internet goes berserk
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Cyclone Yaas
Horoscope Today
Sushil Kumar
Black fungus
WhatsApp
Rakhi Sawant
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP