UN chief ‘moved’ by ‘bravery’ of Ukrainians, says ‘We will not give up'
- Following his visit to Russia and talks with president Vladimir Putin, Antonio Guterres visited the war-hit Ukraine on Thursday.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that he was “moved” by the “resilience and bravery” of the people of Ukraine as Russia continues its attacks on the war-torn country. The UN chief gave a “message” to the people of Ukraine - “We will not give up”.
Guterres further assured that the United Nations will “redouble its efforts” to save the lives of people. He stated that in wars, “civilians pay the highest price”.
“I was moved by the resilience and bravery of the people of Ukraine. My message to them is simple: We will not give up. The @UN will redouble its efforts to save lives and reduce human suffering. In this war, as in all wars, the civilians always pay the highest price,” the UN chief wrote on Twitter.
Following his visit to Russia and talks with president Vladimir Putin, Antonio Guterres visited the war-hit Ukraine on Thursday. He toured Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs where Moscow is alleged to have committed war crimes, and also reviewed the situation.
After his visit to the worst-hit places in Ukraine, the UN chief also addressed a press conference along with president Volodymyr Zelensky. Guterres assured to completely support the Ukrainian people and to bring the war to an end.
Meanwhile, several air strikes hit Kyiv as the UN chief was present in the country. Russia's defence ministry on Friday confirmed it had carried out an air strike on Kyiv during the UN secretary-general's visit. "High-precision, long-range air-based weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed the production buildings of the Artyom missile and space enterprise in Kyiv," the Russian ministry said in its daily briefing.
Ukraine confirmed one person had been killed in the strike on Thursday.
