Russia confirms 'high-precision' strike on Kyiv during UN visit
- Ukraine said Friday that one person had been killed in the strike on Thursday, the first in the capital in nearly two weeks and which Guterres's spokesman described as "shocking".
Russia's defence ministry on Friday confirmed it had carried out an air strike on Kyiv during a visit by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"High-precision, long-range air-based weapons of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed the production buildings of the Artyom missile and space enterprise in Kyiv," the ministry said in its daily briefing on the conflict in Ukraine.
Guterres on Thursday toured Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs where Moscow is alleged to have committed war crimes.
The defence ministry said its forces had carried out a range of air strikes on Thursday, destroying three power substations at Ukrainian railway hubs and a Tochka-U missile launcher that it said had carried out an attack on the Russian-held city of Kherson.
Now, Google will allow you to hide personal data from searches
Search engine giant Google on Friday said it is expanding options to keep personal information away from online searches, Associated Press reported. “An open access to information is vital, but so is empowering people with tools they need to protect themselves and keep their sensitive, personally identifiable information private,” Google said in a statement. The search engine had allowed users to request that highly personal information causing direct harm can be removed.
Video: People trapped after building collapses in China
Rescuers were racing to find survivors after a building housing businesses collapsed on Friday in the central Chinese city of Changsha, state media reported. The six-storey structure, which collapsed around noon, was home to a restaurant, a guesthouse and a cinema, broadcaster CCTV said. No casualties have been reported so far, though state-owned CGTN said people were trapped in the rubble and "a rescue operation is under way".
North Korea halts rail crossings with China, where Covid is on the rise: Report
Cross-border freight train services between North Korea and China have been suspended after a series of Covid-19 infections in the Chinese border city of Dandong, the Yonhap news agency said on Friday. Authorities in Dandong decided on the suspension at North Korea's request, the agency said, citing unidentified sources. The suspension came less than four months after North Korea eased its years-long border lockdowns against the coronavirus that began early in 2020.
Elon Musk told banks he will rein in Twitter pay, make money from tweets: Report
Elon Musk told banks that agreed to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc that he could crack down on executive and board pay at the social media company in a push to slash costs, and would develop new ways to monetize tweets, three people familiar with the matter said. He agreed to pay for the remainder of the consideration with his own cash. The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential.
Local elections could spell end of the party for UK PM Boris Johnson
John Jones is the sort of voter that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson cannot afford to lose – but already has. Jones, who backed Johnson's Conservatives at the national election three years ago when the party swept to a landslide victory, regrets his decision after the prime minister broke his own coronavirus lockdown laws to attend alcohol-fuelled gatherings in his Downing Street office.
