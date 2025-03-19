By Olivia Le Poidevin UN Commission says Russia's enforced disappearances of Ukrainians amount to crimes against humanity

GENEVA, - Russia's "widespread and systematic" use of enforced disappearances and torture of Ukrainians during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine amount to crimes against humanity, a United Nations Commission said on Wednesday.

Large numbers of civilians were detained in areas that came under Russian control, or were deported to Russia, where some later suffered torture and sexual violence, according to a new report by the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry.

"Both were perpetrated as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population and pursuant to a coordinated state policy," the report, which was submitted to the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva on Wednesday, found.

Russia's Mission in Geneva said it would not comment on "politicized and one-sided reports". Previously it has denied torture or other forms of maltreatment of prisoners of war.

Russia failed to communicate the whereabouts of missing people, with Ukrainian families facing agonising uncertainty, Erik Møse, the chair of the Commission, told the Council.

50,000 people have been reported missing in the war between Ukraine and Russia over the last year, the International Committee of the Red Cross said in February.

"The most brutal forms of torture were used during interrogations, which were often led by the Federal Security Service and the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation," the report added.

Additional cases of rape and sexual violence against female detainees were also identified. A previous report published in 2024 by the Commission said Russia had systematically tortured male Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"We are shocked by the report which lays bare Russia's brutal treatment of detainees," Britain's ambassador, Simon Manley, told the Council on Wednesday.

Eritrea told the council that the narrative of the Commission's report followed a pattern of bias against Russia.

Ukraine has asked for the U.N. Human Rights Council to renew the Commission's mandate, which it will decide upon in April.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.