Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UN Security Council condemns Dec 25 killings in Myanmar
world news

UN Security Council condemns Dec 25 killings in Myanmar

Earlier in the week, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) condemned the killings, saying it was "shocked and saddened" by the reported killing and burning of victims during a time when many prepared to celebrate Christmas.
Credible reports suggested that four children were killed, including two 17-year-old boys, a teenage girl and a child approximately age five. (AP file photo. Representative image)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 07:22 AM IST
ANI |

The UN Security Council on Wednesday condemned the reported killing of at least 35 people, including four children and two humanitarian workers in Myanmar's Kayah State on December 25.

The Ambassadors in a statement called for accountability and "the immediate cessation of all violence".

The Council members emphasised the importance of respecting human rights and ensuring the safety of civilians. They also underscored the need for "safe and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, and for the full protection, safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel", according to UN News.

The Ambassadors reaffirmed their support for the people of Myanmar and the country's democratic transition along with their strong commitment to the sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and unity of Myanmar.

Credible reports suggested that four children were killed, including two 17-year-old boys, a teenage girl and a child approximately age five, whose gender was not mentioned, the UNSC said in a statement.

The two humanitarians worked for the non-Governmental organization (NGO) Save the Children, which confirmed their deaths. They were killed while returning to NGO's Loikaw office after responding to humanitarian needs in a nearby community, it added.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier in the week, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) condemned the killings, saying it was "shocked and saddened" by the reported killing and burning of victims during a time when many prepared to celebrate Christmas.

In a statement, the UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific, Debora Comini, condemned the attack.

She reminded that the protection of civilians - particularly children and humanitarian workers - must be treated as a priority during times of conflict, in accordance with international humanitarian law and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Myanmar is a signatory.

"UNICEF calls for urgent action to investigate this deplorable incident and to hold those responsible to account," she said.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to our colleagues at Save the Children". 
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united nations myanmar
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron cases in India
Horoscope Today
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Twinkle Khanna
Sushmita Sen
IND vs SA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP