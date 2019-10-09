e-paper
UN Security Council to hold urgent talks on Turkey/Syria: diplomats

The closed door meeting, set for Thursday morning, was requested by Belgium, France, Germany, Britain and Poland, they said.

world Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:18 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
United Nations, United States
Shortly after the Turkish operation inside Syria had started, a convoy of Turkish forces vehicles is driven through the town of Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border between Turkey and Syria, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Shortly after the Turkish operation inside Syria had started, a convoy of Turkish forces vehicles is driven through the town of Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border between Turkey and Syria, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.(AP file photo)
         

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting to discuss Turkey’s military offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria, diplomats said Wednesday.

The closed door meeting, set for Thursday morning, was requested by Belgium, France, Germany, Britain and Poland, they said.

Earlier, the president of the Security Council, South African Ambassador Jerry Matthews Matjila, called on Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to exercise “maximum restraint” and “protect civilians.”

Air strikes and artillery fire were heard along the border shortly after Erdogan announced the start of the assault, dubbing it “Operation Peace Spring.”

Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump pulled US troops out of the area, effectively giving Erodgan a green light to move against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The SDF has been a crucial ally in the US campaign against Islamic State militants in Syria, but NATO member Turkey regards the Kurds as a foe.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:18 IST

