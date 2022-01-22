Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / UN urges Taliban to provide info on whereabouts of two missing women activists
world news

UN urges Taliban to provide info on whereabouts of two missing women activists

Representational image(REUTERS)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 03:26 PM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

The United Nations on Saturday expressed concern over the disappearance of two Afghan women activists who were allegedly abducted from their houses in Kabul and urged the Taliban to provide information on their whereabouts.

Taking to Twitter, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said that the women activists have been missing since Wednesday.

"The UN shares growing concerns disappearance of two Afghan women activists, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani & Parawana Ibrahimkhel, reportedly abducted from their homes overnight Wednesday. We urge the Taliban to provide information on their whereabouts & to protect rights of all Afghans," UNAMA tweeted.

The activist, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, was among about 25 women who took part in an anti-Taliban protest on Sunday against the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab, for women, The News International reported.

The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15 last year and following this the country has been battered by deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises. 

Topics
united nations activist
